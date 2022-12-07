United States
Naturium
Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm
$19.99
At Target
Highlights Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm is a balm-to-oil cleanser that dissolves makeup, oil, SPF and other impurities As a first cleanse or as your only cleanse, melt away impurities while leaving skin feeling clean, soft, smooth and nourished Formulated with purple ginseng, plant-based esters and a nourishing blend of linoleic-rich oils Dermatologist Tested, Fragrance Free, Paraben Free Vegan, Cruelty Free, Gluten Free Made in the USA