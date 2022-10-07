Kika Vargas x Target

Purple Coral Reef Scallop Edge Wrap Top

$40.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Three Quarter Sleeve, Front Tie Fit: Classic Fit Neckline: Deep V Neck Garment Details: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Balloon Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86173085 UPC: 196761009878 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6378 Origin: Imported Description Brighten your day with the Coral Reef Scallop Edge Wrap Top from Kika Vargas x Target. Made from a midweight cotton and recycled cotton blend fabric, this wrap-style top is designed in a purple coral reef print with deep V-neck and three-quarter-length balloon sleeves. Scallop edge details and customizable front tie closures finish off the stylish look. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. Recycled Cotton We designed this product using at least 20% recycled cotton (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.