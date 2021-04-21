Reflektion Design

You like to keep things colorful at home and we get it, that's why we added this purple and bright green African fan with leather handle to the shop. The colors will add the finishing touch to your gallery wall or keep you cool. African fans are so functional and a fine example of African craftsmanship. If you're looking for a unique, cultural Mother's Day, birthday or just because gift this is it. Leather handle Size: 14 - 16 inches long Handmade expect slight imperfections. Made in Burkina Faso. Pattern placement will vary.