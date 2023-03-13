Charles & Keith

Purple Alia Chain Strap Crossbody Bag

$73.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

In gorgeous lilac, our Alia crossbody bag is perfect for adding a chic and feminine finish to your everyday ensembles. Featuring a timeless boxy silhouette and sleek push-lock closure, this bag opens up into a surprisingly spacious interior that's perfectly-sized for all your daily essentials. The gunmetal-toned finish on the hardware and chain handles adds a touch of edgy cool to this roomy carrier, making it a great everyday accessory that still stands out. 20% of all proceeds from this special edition Alia bag will go towards funding the UN Women's ‘Storytelling for Gender Equality’ programme.