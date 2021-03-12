Philosophy

Purity Made Simple One-step Facial Cleanser

Meet the #1 facial cleanser in America*, now formulated without parabens. Philosophy's Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser with meadowfoam seed oil is an award-winning cleanser that melts away dirt, oil and makeup. It tones and lightly hydrates in one simple step for skin that feels perfectly cleaned and comfortably balanced. Formulated for normal-to-dry skin types and gentle enough for the sensitive eye area, it deep cleans pores while the meadowfoam seed oil extract helps condition skin. *Source: the NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty total measured market, skincare product layer dollar sales, annual 2017-2019 Clinical results: 91% reported their skin looked and felt refreshed after one use* 87% reported their skin immediately looked and felt like a clean canvas* Immediately removes skin-damaging pollutants** Clinically proven to prevent skin dehydration*** *Based on 1-week self-assessment study with 101 women aged 18 - 35, used twice a day **Based on a clinical study with 20 women aged 19-60; pollution is characterized by the residual amount of micro-particles of carbon and dust *** Based on a clinical hydration measurement on 23 women aged 18-35, as compared to washing with water