By Charlotte

Purity 14k Gold Sleeper Earrings

$239.00

Buy Now Review It

At By Charlotte

By Charlotte proves that simplicity can be extraordinary in their 14K Gold Purity Sleepers. Effortlessly elegant, these minimal hoops are the epitome of versatility, well-suited to any season or occasion. - Inner diameter: 0.8mm; hoop thickness: 1mm - 14K Solid gold; polished finish - Hinge hoops - Comes in a branded gift box