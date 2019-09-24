Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Villeroy & Boch

Purismo Bar Double Old Fashioned (14 Oz) : Set Of 2

$50.00$24.95
At villeroy & boch
Sip old fashions or whiskey on the rocks in sophisticated style out of these brilliant glasses. Set of two. Crystal glass; scratch and cloud resistant. Dishwasher safe.
Featured in 1 story
Kourtney Kardashian's Body-Care Routine Is $1500
by Thatiana Diaz