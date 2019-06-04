Christophe Robin

Purifying Shampoo With Jujube Bark Extract

$38.00

A gentle, rebalancing, and soothing treatment shampoo that targets oily roots, dandruff, sensitive scalps.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Oiliness, Color Safe, and Flaky and Dry ScalpFormulation: GelHighlighted Ingredients:- Jujube Bark Extract: Acts as an anti-dandruff agent, rebalancing and soothing. - Cherry Flower Extract: Moisturizes and soothes. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: This color-safe shampoo uses jujube bark and cherry blossom extracts to calms itchiness and irritation for a sensation of freshness and comfort. When used regularly it reduces problems due to excess sebum, helps to eliminate dandruff, and calms the scalp. Clinical Results: In a clinical test of 20 participants suffering from dandruff, itchy and, oily scalps:- 85% of participants notice an increase of scalp comfort after 2 weeks when used in conjunction with the purifying scrub with sea salt- 80% of participants subjects notice a genuine reduction in dandruff after 2 weeks when used in conjunction with the purifying scrub with sea salt - 75% of participants notice a soothing effect, considerably less itching, and a return to a more balanced scalp after 2 weeks when used in conjunction with the purifying scrub with sea salt