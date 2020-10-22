Horace

Purifying Face Mask, 75ml

Horace's team recommends applying this 'Purifying Face Mask' locally on blemishes as it will "help quickly solve the situation thanks to the sanitising action of the clays it contains." Enriched with 98.5% natural ingredients including Organic Shea Butter and Malted Barley to moisturise and brighten the dehydrated areas of skin, this nourishing formula absorbs oil while drawing out toxins and dirt that can clog pores. - Hydrating and purifying clay mask for dull, tired skin - Apply a thick layer to your skin once every two weeks, leave for 15 minutes then rinse with lukewarm water