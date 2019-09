Tula

Purifying Face Cleanser

Tula Skincare Purifying Face Cleanser is an all-in-one gel probiotic cleansing emulsion that cleanses deep into pores, removes impurities and conditions the skin. It is formulated with a clinically-proven, patented probiotic technology to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier and balance complexion. The cleanser also features anti-inflammatory superfoods like turmeric, blueberry extract and omega 3 while helping thoroughly remove all makeup and debris without stripping or over-drying.