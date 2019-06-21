Skin Laundry

Purifying Cleansing Cloths

Skin Laundry’s Purifying Makeup Remover Cleansing Cloths cleanse and nourish skin as they wipe away all traces of make up, dirt and oil. They’re charged with gentle cleansing and purifying actives to take care of your complexion as you clean it. There’s witch hazel water to condition skin, ultra-calming cucumber extract to soothe and hydrate and chamomile extract to act as an anti-inflammatory, alleviating any irritation. Finally, salicylic acid gently, yet effectively, exfoliates dead skin cells, opening up the pores to remove dirt and excess oil. In one simple step, your complexion will be cleansed, purified and left beautifully soft and supple. Gently wipe across face and eyes anytime you need to refresh your skin or remove makeup. No need to rinse. Dispose of the towelette in the trash. Do not flush.