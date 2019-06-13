Vichy

Purete Thermale Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Bi-Phase Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover That Protects EyelashesA waterproof eye makeup remover that limits eyelash loss* and protects the eyes' sensitive skin. Eliminates even waterproof makeup. Enriched with Arginine and Taurine. *Loss related to make-up removal.Directions of Use:Apply using a cotton pad to eyelids and lashes. Pat lightly to help it soak into skin. Remove gently towards the outside of the lashes. Do not rinse off.Tolerance :Tested on sensitive eyes under ophthalmological controlHypoallergenicEnriched with Vichy Thermal Spa WaterSuitable for contact lens wearersNon-comedogenicNo parabens