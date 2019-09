Pureology

Pureology Strength Cure Colour Care Shampoo 250ml

£18.50 £13.85

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

The rich foam cleanser uses Pureology's Antifadecomplex and Asta-Repair technology to create split-end free hair. Containing all vegan ingredients, the formula works to repair and strengthen damaged hair by coating each strand, creating fabulously long, strong hair.