Pureology Strength Cure Colour Care Conditioner 250ml

Boasting an opulent formula, Pureology Strength Cure Conditioner instantly detangles and conditions while strengthening damaged hair. With its focus to improve hair's shine and softness, this product is the ultimate conditioner to protect your hair. Featuring an Antifadecomplex and Asta-repair formula the conditioning product works to improve body, smoothness, and suppleness whilst helping to reduce split ends.