Dove

Purely Pampering Shea Butter With Warm Vanilla Body Wash

$5.94

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

All skin deserves gentleness, which is why Dove is made with 100% gentle cleansers, is sulfate free, and #1 dermatologist recommended. Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash is designed to care for your skin and indulge your senses. This pampering Dove body wash wraps you in rich, creamy lather, infused with the warm scent of shea butter and vanilla, for a soothing sensory experience that will leave you feeling truly relaxed. This gentle formula, enriched with NutriumMoisture, delivers skin-natural nutrients and helps your skin to retain its natural moisture.