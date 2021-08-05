Pureboost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe

Size Info True to size Details & Care Engineered to power everyday training, this running shoe sits on springy, responsive Boost™ cushioning that propels you comfortably through sprints and miles. It sports a breathable upper made with Primegreen mesh that uses a minimum of 50% recycled materials to pair heart-healthy runs with eco-healthy finishes. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Energy return: transforms every heel strike into responsive, explosive forward movement Lace-up style Removable, cushioned insole allows for custom orthotics Boost cushioning rebounds quickly from every step, stride or jump Primegreen fabrication contains a blend of high-performance recycled materials Synthetic and textile upper and lining/rubber and synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6177354 Free Shipping & Returns See more