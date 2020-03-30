Njoy

Pure Wand Stainless Steel Dildo

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

This sensually curved beauty provides a direct connection to your favorite spot - G-Spot, P-Spot or wherever feels good! Crafted in njoy's trademark gleaming medical-grade stainless steel, it has the perfect curvature for every pleasure point! Lay back and relax while you pleasure yourself or your partner - no more playing contortionist just to hit that special spot! It also makes a great massager too. All njoy toys are cast in 316 grade stainless steel, and hand-polished to a mirror shine - they're absolutely pure, smooth, and non-porous. An investment in pleasure, njoy creates objects of absolute perfection that will last a lifetime. The Pure Wand features 3 inch and 5.5 inch balls connected by a lovely curve - almost 8 inches end-to-end and 10 inches along the curve. Heat or cool in warm water or the fridge for extra sensations (but don't put it in the freezer!). Clean by any means, but avoid abrasives or you'll lose that lustrous shine! Always use with your favorite sex toy lubricant to enhance your pleasure.