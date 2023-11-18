Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
La Roche-Posay
Pure Vitamin C10 Serum For Sensitive Skin
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Paula's Choice
25% Vitamin C + Glutathione Clinical Serum
BUY
£60.00
Space NK
Paula's Choice
Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment
BUY
£58.00
Sephora
La Roche-Posay
Pure Vitamin C10 Serum For Sensitive Skin
BUY
£45.00
Sephora
The Inkey List
Bakuchiol Moisturizer
BUY
£12.99
Sephora
More from La Roche-Posay
La Roche-Posay
Pure Vitamin C10 Serum For Sensitive Skin
BUY
£45.00
Sephora
La Roche-Posay
La Roche-posay Ultra Light Sunscreen Lotion Spray
BUY
$28.99
Ulta Beauty
La Roche-Posay
Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum For Hyperpigmentation
BUY
£45.00
Sephora
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios Uvmune 400 Hydrating Cream Spf 50+
BUY
£18.00
Cult Beauty
More from Skin Care
Paula's Choice
25% Vitamin C + Glutathione Clinical Serum
BUY
£60.00
Space NK
Paula's Choice
Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment
BUY
£58.00
Sephora
La Roche-Posay
Pure Vitamin C10 Serum For Sensitive Skin
BUY
£45.00
Sephora
The Inkey List
Bakuchiol Moisturizer
BUY
£12.99
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted