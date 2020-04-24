Kiehl's Since 1851

Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream

WHAT IT IS. . A lightweight, skin renewing moisturizer formulated with New Zealand Manuka Honey and Korean Red Ginseng Root that renews radiance, smooths skin’s texture, and strengthens the skin barrier. Made in USA.WHAT IT DOES. . Formulated with 99.6% naturally derived ingredients,* this skin renewing moisturizer is infused with New Zealand Manuka Honey and Korean Red Ginseng Root. With a lightweight, honey-like texture, this cream helps strengthen the skin barrier and improve its bounce back from damage for renewed vitality and glow. Sealed for potency, this unique formula helps revitalize and smooth skin’s texture for vibrant, youthful radiance.HOW TO USE IT Press and slide finger toward dispenser. For first use, prime the center bar a few times until the formula dispenses. Dispense a small amount onto fingertips. Warm on fingertips. Smooth onto clean skin, massaging in upward circular motions. Can be used morning and night. Avoid contact with eyes. WHO IT'S FORAll Skin Types. Dark spots. Fine Lines/Wrinkles. Pores. Dryness. Redness. Dullness/Uneven Texture. Acne/Blemish. Loss of Firmness/Elasticity. Oiliness. Dark Circles. Puffiness. INGREDIENTS. Butyrospermum Parkii Butter/Shea Butter, Undecane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Arginine, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Tridecane, Mel Extract/Honey Extract, Mica, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Capryloyl Glycine, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, Salicylic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Glycine Soja Oil/Soybean Oil, Adenosine, Caramel, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Bulnesia Sarmientoi Wood Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Peel Oil/Orange Peel Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Limonene, Benzyl Benzoate, Farnesol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil/Sunflower Seed Oil. What it is formulated without: "