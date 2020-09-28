Pure Organic Ingredients

Pure Vegetable Glycerin

$9.98

Pure Ingredients Glycerin is Pure Vegetable Glycerin for All-Natural Moisturizers, Soap, Cooking, & More! HUNDREDS OF USES: i. Laundry Pre-treatment for Greasy Stains ii. DIY Shampoo, Soap, & Toothpaste iii. Baking, Fondant, & Candy Making iv. Jams & Jellies v. Carrier Oil vi. & More! HIGHEST QUALITY: i. Food & Pharmaceutical Grade ii. Responsibly Sourced* iii. Colorless & Odorless iv. Chemical Free v. Non-GMO vi. Kosher Recommended Use: Massage Oil: Mix with the Essential Oil of your choice for a naturally moisturizing and relaxing massage oil. Cooking: Use according to the directions of desired recipe. Glycerin Moisturizer: In a bowl, whisk together ½ C. distilled water and 1 tsp. Pure Ingredients Glycerin. Add 1 tsp. avocado or almond oil. Add 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice. Whisk to combine. Store in a closed bottle away from direct sunlight and heat. Use within 30 days. Ingredients: Pure Vegetable Glycerin Allergy Information: Pure Ingredients Glycerin is often sourced from coconut, palm, palm kernel, and rapeseed oil. We do not use soy, mustard seed, or sesame seed oil. *Pure Ingredients Glycerin is made from a variety of vegetables depending on purity, quality, seasonality, and availability. It is sometimes sourced from sustainable palm oil in accordance with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. We are exceptionally discerning when selecting suppliers, and only work with suppliers who sustainably source their palm oil. Made in the U.S.A! 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: We are confident that you'll love our products and stand behind every item with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, return the product for a full refund.