Keep sanitation sexy with the Pure UV Sanitizing Mood Light Love Pods - Tre Edition! The pod offers aesthetically pleasing storage while simultaneously charging and sanitizing your toy. Simply place your Tre in the Sanitizing Pod and let it clean your toy for its next use. The purple glow from the PURE mood light creates a relaxing and sensual atmosphere. As a bonus, the Sanitation Pod also works with all Love Pods and Form 2’s. Tre offers 3 whisper quiet motors synchronized to offer users 10 pleasure patterns to choose from. Designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, the Tre’s 3 pleasure points can be used to tantalize all of your erogenous zones. This revolutionary vibrator is waterproof, rechargeable, ergonomic and, as always, body safe.