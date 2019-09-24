Ava Isa

Pure Untinted Ultra Matte Spf 45 Sunscreen

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Pure Untinted Ultra Matte SPF 45 Sunscreen This Product Is:a light-weight, ultra-matte sunscreen withSPF 45broad-spectrumprotection Good For: all skin types, especially oily and combination skin Why We Love It: Ava Isa Pure Untinted Ultra Matte SPF 45 Sunscreen is a reef-safe, dry-touch, mineral sunscreen thatfeels lightweight when applied to the skin.This sunscreen provides UVA and UVB protection with zinc oxide as its only active ingredient. Ava Isa's patent pending innovation Bio UVA Ultra uses a certified organic material to increase the UVA protection by up to 60% in addition to improving the SPF.