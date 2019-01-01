L'Oreal Paris

Pure Sugar Lip Scrub

Reveal smooth, glowing skin instantly with L'Oreal Paris' Pure-Sugar Grapeseed Scrub. This ultra-soft sugar scrub is a naturally derived blend of 3 pure sugars that melts into skin for gentle, yet effective exfoliation and is paired with finely ground Acai, nutrient-rich Grapeseed and Monoi Oils. See effective results immediately. Skin and lips feel fresher and rejuvenated. Dirt, oil and impurities are effectively removed. Dull skin is gently polished away. In 1 week: skin and lips feel baby-soft, smooth and comforted. Skin and lips look rebalanced, healthier, smoother and glowing.