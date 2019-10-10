Schott Zwiesel

Pure Stemless Red Wine Glasses

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

The Pure line offers a modern gourmet experience. The striking chimneys of these crystal glasses let wines breathe while underscoring even the most delicate of bouquets. Encompassing glasses for all of the major grape types—as well as for whiskeys and drinks—this perfectly conceived collection provides the ideal backdrop for all occasions and menus. With Pure, wine connoisseurs and talented novices can present their wines and cocktails in stunning style. Despite its delicate silhouette, each glass in the Pure collection is scratch resistant and dishwasher safe. Introducing a new addition to this popular collection—the Pure stemless red wine glass brings out the complex aromas and flavors of your favorite varietals. The secret to Schott Zwiesel glassware’s longevity is their exclusive Tritan Crystal and manufacturing technology. By eliminating lead content from glass and replacing it with Titanium and Zirconium, Tritan Crystal delivers superior durability and brilliant light-reflecting appearance. Additionally, Schott Zwiesel reinforces the zones on their glassware most vulnerable to breakage: the rim, the junction of bowl and stem, and the junction of foot and stem. Independent testing has proven Schott Zwiesel glassware resists chips, scratches, breakage, discoloration, spots and stains even after 1,000 cycles in the dishwasher, helping it maintain its beauty and luster for a lifetime of use. Thinking of starting your wine glass collection and curious about which glass works best for you? One of our bloggers researched the subject. Click here to read her findings and which glasses she selected. Discover the Schott Zwiesel Collections»