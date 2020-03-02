Slip

Pure Silk Sleep Mask

$50.00 $40.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Embrace restful, luxurious sleep with pure silk sleep mask from slip. Recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hairdressers and beauty experts, the mask helps to reduce signs of friction and fatigue and alleviates pressure on the face and the delicate eye area. Silk fibers promote longevity of facial products and the mask supports a restful night's sleep. Key Benefits: Reduces signs of fatigue. Boosts benefits of facial products. Promotes a restful night's sleep. Sleep mask dimensions are 8" x 3.5".