Slip

Pure Silk Pillowcase - Queen - White (1 Piece)

$85.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Key Benefits: Helps to reduce signs of friction, stretching and tugging on delicate facial skin. Silk fibers promote the longevity hair and facial products. Allows skin to glide along the pillow while reducing extra pressure on creased skin. Resists pulling of hair cuticles and helps preserve style, volume and length of hair. Recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hairdressers and beauty experts. Queen pillowcase dimensions are 20" x 30".