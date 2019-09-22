Need Supply Co.

Breathless Massage Oil

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Botanical massage oil from Aesop. Perfect for all-over body hydration after washing. Formulated with Vitamin E to nourish skin; nut oil extracts to soften and replenish dry skin; and blood orange, Jojoba seed, and laurel leaf to enhance hydrating effects. Scent is woody with light citrus notes. Suitable for most skin types. Contains nut oils. Cruelty-free • 3.4 fl. oz. • Made in Australia • Free from: synthetic fragrances, colorants, mineral oils, silicones, parabens and pearlising agents NOTE: See sizing tab for ingredient information.