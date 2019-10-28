Slip

Pure Silk Pillowcase – Pink

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cos Bar

Winner Cos Bar Beauty Award 2018 - Tool/Accessory WHY WE LOVE THIS: I adore this product for many reasons, here are my top three 1.Convential pillow cases absorb your skincare serums and creams, leaving you with less product on the skin to work thier magic. 2. It extends your blowout and protects the hair. 3. Anyone who is undergoing a little cosmetics proceedure, the pillowcases are gentle on stessed or tramatized skin. Its more than a pillow case; its an insurance policy. Katie Matthews Director of Stores - East Coast. Anti aging, anti sleep crease, anti bed head. It's like an eight hour beauty treatment every night. Dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hairdressers and beauty experts recommend sleeping on silk. Slipsilk™ is specially-commissioned and made to our exacting standards, developed and refined over ten years to provide the ultimate combination of shine, thickness, softness and durability. We use the highest grade (6A) long fiber mulberry silk, with a thickness of 22 momme and enforce the strictest quality guidelines, including non-toxic dyes. We spend a third of our lives in bed. Silk fibers are significantly less absorbent than many other fibers, so they can help keep your skin's moisture and expensive face and hair products where they belong, on your face and hair. Slipsilk™ can help to reduce friction, which can reduce stretching and tugging on delicate facial skin. Made using slipsilk™ 100% pure silk Highest grade (6A) long strand pure mulberry silk 22 momme Certified non-toxic dyes Not all silk pillowcases are created equal Includes 1 pillowcase CARE INSTRUCTIONS The better you care for your slip, the better it will care for you. Wash with cold water on delicate using a Ph neutral detergent and plenty of water so the silk rinses thoroughly. Line dry only. Do no tumble dry. Iron medium heat with low steam