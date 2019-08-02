Aveeno Pure Renewal Shampoo helps effectively remove impurities and refreshes and rebalances hair for healthy manageability. This moisturizing shampoo is infused with balancing Seaweed Extract, which is rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals to help rebalance hair's natural moisture. Naturally derived cleansers and sulfate-free formula help lift away impurities without over-stripping, leaving hair shiny, healthy looking, and full of life. Aveeno Pure Renewal shampoo is safe for color-treated hair and works for all hair types.