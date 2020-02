NARS

Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Spf 30

$54.68

Buy Now Review It

Dermatologist-tested reduce the appearance of dark spots immediately hydrate dry skin A lightweight tinted moisturizer with a broad spectrum SPF 30 that helps to improve skin's overall condition. It helping to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots in just four weeks and re-mineralize the skin for a softer, smoother, and brighter natural glow.