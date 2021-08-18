NARS

Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Spf 30

$45.00

YOUR SKIN TURNED ON Your skin, but better. Brighter. Protected. Purely radiant. Enhance the look of your skin with NARS’ iconic tinted moisturizer—now available in 16 shades for all skin types and tones. It’s the everything, for everyone—coveted formula smooths on buildable, oil-free coverage infused with SPF 30 and packed with skincare ingredients to hydrate, smooth, brighten, and protect. Vitamin C—rich in antioxidants—helps to protect against environmental aggressors and even out skin tone for a brighter looking complexion in just four weeks. French Polynesian Kopara helps to hydrate, condition, and refine the look of skin for a softer, smoother complexion. Lightweight hydration. A universal sensation. Reveal skin that is unlike anything else. DETAILS • Sheer, buildable coverage • Radiant, natural finish • Oil-free • Paraben free • Synthetic fragrance free • Broad Spectrum SPF 30 • Non-comedogenic