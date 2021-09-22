NARS

Ask any beauty buff to name their most coveted complexion products and, chances are, NARS will be high up on the list – especially when it comes to Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30/PA+++. Now with new shades to choose from, the advanced, oil-free formula provides a translucent veil of colour and gives a radiant, luminous finish in a spectrum of 16 versatile shades. Offering advanced sun protection, it shields your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, while also reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots in as little as four weeks. Infused with lush, naturally derived botanicals, it helps skin to feel hydrated and encourages a bright, natural-looking glow; kopara from French Polynesia and mineral-rich sea water revive and ‘remineralise’ skin for a softer, smoother finish. It’s dermatologically tested, non-comodogenic and synthetic fragrance-free – perfect!