Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Tekla
Pure New Wool Blanket
£175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tekla
Made in Europe from 100% pure new wool. Wooly, yet soft in feel. Thick weave to provide warmth and comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
BUY
$29.63
$39.50
Nordstrom
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
BUY
$51.75
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie
Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$102.40
$128.00
Anthropologie
Arket
Klippan Wool Blanket
BUY
£69.00
Arket
More from Tekla
Tekla
Set Of Three Organic-cotton Towels
BUY
£116.00
Matches Fashion
Tekla
Pure New Wool Blanket
BUY
£169.00
Tekla
Tekla
Multicolor Hooded Bathrobe
BUY
$165.00
SSENSE
Tekla
Organic-cotton Pyjama Shorts
BUY
£85.00
Matches Fashion
More from Décor
Aries x Cremate
Aries X Cremate Incense
BUY
£25.00
Aries Arise
Boy Smells
Hypernature Quintet Scented Candle Set
BUY
$144.00
Hudson's Bay
Savannah Baskets
Wave Basket
BUY
$50.00
$60.00
Verishop
LevysFriends
Wine Cat Poster
BUY
$26.45
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted