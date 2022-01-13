Southshore Fine Linens

Details & Care Our most luxurious, softest and highest quality microfiber Duvet sets. Made with high strength microfiber yarns, our fabric is long lasting, Shrinkage-free, and provides silky soft feel and lustrous finish. These breathable Duvet Sets are double brushed for added softness. Made with Extremely Soft brushed microfiber fabric. These are duvet covers. Insert is not included. TWIN/ TWIN XL One Duvet Cover: 69 in wide x 92 in long One Standard Pillow Sham: 20 in x 26 in FULL / QUEEN One Duvet Cover: 92 in wide x 92 in long Two Standard Pillow Shams: 20 in x 26 in KING / CALIFORNIA KING One Duvet Cover: 106 in wide x 92 in long Two King Size Pillow Shams: 20 in x 36 in 100% microfiber Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #6783194