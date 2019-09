hello

Pure Mint Extra Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste

$9.11 $7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Say hello to our naturally friendly? anticavity toothpaste. our original flavors, supermint, pink grapefruit mint and mojito mint, have earned the ADA seal and are clinically proven to prevent cavities and strengthen enamel. they safely polish teeth with a gentle silica and freshen your breath, but hold on, there?s more. our pastes are also free from preservatives, dyes, triclosan, microbeads and artificial sweeteners, and they rock xylitol and stevia.