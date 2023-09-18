Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Motif
Pure Linen Waistcoat
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Motif
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Crochet Flowers Top
BUY
$42.60
$142.00
Shopbop
Ardene
Cropped Tailored Vest
BUY
$13.96
$34.90
Ardene
Motif
Pure Linen Waistcoat
BUY
$34.99
Motif
Alice + Olivia
Daryn Stripe Button-front Tank
BUY
$165.00
$275.00
Alice + Olivia
More from Tops
Tory Burch
Open-back Pullover
BUY
$199.00
$348.00
Tory Burch
Farm Rio
Crochet Flowers Top
BUY
$42.60
$142.00
Shopbop
Gap
Modern Tank Top
BUY
$19.95
Gap
allegra k
Vintage Polka Dot Peter Pan Collar Shirt
BUY
$31.99
$42.69
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted