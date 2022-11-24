Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Golden Goose
Pure Leather Low-top Sneakers
£390.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Golden Goose
Pure Leather Low-top Sneakers
BUY
£390.00
Farfetch
Sporty & Rich x Adidas
Stan Smith
BUY
£150.00
Sporty & Rich
Sporty & Rich x Adidas
Campus 80s - Merlot/cream
BUY
$130.00
Sporty & Rich
Sporty & Rich x Adidas
Samba Og
BUY
£150.00
Sporty & Rich
More from Golden Goose
Golden Goose
Golden Goose Pure Leather Low-top Sneakers
BUY
$525.00
Farfetch
promoted
Golden Goose
Ballstar Glitter Leather Sneakers
BUY
C$745.00
Hudson's Bay
Golden Goose
White Pure Star Sneakers
BUY
$490.00
SSENSE
Golden Goose
Sneakers Running Sole
BUY
$319.97
$530.00
Bandier
More from Sneakers
Golden Goose
Pure Leather Low-top Sneakers
BUY
£390.00
Farfetch
Sporty & Rich x Adidas
Stan Smith
BUY
£150.00
Sporty & Rich
Sporty & Rich x Adidas
Campus 80s - Merlot/cream
BUY
$130.00
Sporty & Rich
Sporty & Rich x Adidas
Samba Og
BUY
£150.00
Sporty & Rich
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted