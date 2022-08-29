Pure Inventions

Description PEACH FLAVORED GREEN TEA WATER INFUSION DROPS "Nutritionist developed, antioxidant-rich formula to support immunity, longevity, anti-aging" Light and delicious peach green tea flavor Green tea is a superfood – rich in antioxidants Great taste helps you drink more water for healthy hydration Naturally sweetened with stevia leaf and lo han fruit for zero calorie sweetness Free of sugar, artificial sweeteners, caffeine, and gluten Low glycemic Makes up to 30 beverages Portable, with a convenient dropper that puts you in control Eco-friendly packaging Enjoy a delicious antioxidant-rich peach green tea beverage! Developed by nutritionists and perfected since 2003. Served in luxury spas and wellness centers, Pure Inventions Antioxidant Green Tea Water Infusion Drops are the delicious way to drink more water while enjoying the healthy benefits of green tea. Ingredients Green Tea Extract (min. 80-90% polyphenols, 40-50% EGCG) 100 mg* Ural Licorice Extract (root) 10 mg* OTHER INGREDIENTS: purified water, vegetable glycerin, natural peach flavor, stevia extract (leaf), lo han extract (fruit), citric acid This product has been sealed for your protection. Do not use if seal is broken or missing. Keep out of the reach of children. Those who are nursing, pregnant or taking medication, please consult your health care professional. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Made in the USA Directions Drop it in and mix it how you like it! The choice is yours. Enjoy in still or sparkling water, with a hint of flavor or bolder flavor. Try adding fresh citrus. Be your mixologist as YOU are in control! SHAKE WELL: Mix 1 full dropper (1 ml) in 8-12 ounces of hot, cold or sparkling water. Enjoy as often as desired.