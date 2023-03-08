Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Veet
Pure Inspirations Hair Removal Cream For Sensitive Skin
£4.79
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Nair
Sensitive Hair Removal Cream
BUY
£6.19
Boots
Veet
Pure Inspirations Hair Removal Cream For Sensitive Skin
BUY
£4.79
Amazon
WooWoo
Tame It! Vegan In-shower Hair Removal Cream
BUY
£6.99
WooWoo
OLOV
Rechargeable Bikini Trimmer
BUY
$29.39
$60.00
Amazon
More from Veet
Veet
Sensitive Hair Remover Gel Cream
BUY
$8.97
Amazon
Veet
Spray On Hair Removal Cream For Sensitive Skin
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Veet
Sensitive Precision Expert Beauty Styler
BUY
$24.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Veet
Bikini Sensitive Wax Strips
BUY
£12.99
Superdrug
More from Body Care
Anada
Wildflower Bath
BUY
£10.00
Anada
Nair
Sensitive Hair Removal Cream
BUY
£6.19
Boots
Veet
Pure Inspirations Hair Removal Cream For Sensitive Skin
BUY
£4.79
Amazon
WooWoo
Tame It! Vegan In-shower Hair Removal Cream
BUY
£6.99
WooWoo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted