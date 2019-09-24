Pestle & Mortar

Pure Hyaluronic Serum

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

WHAT IT IS: Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum is the ultimate multitasker for your skin.. WHAT IT DOES: This smooth concentrate targets fine lines, dullness and dehydration restoring a healthy glow, plumpness and radiance. The Pure Hyaluronic serum has a low molecular weight. This means that the hyaluronic acid is easily absorbed because of its small molecule size and can penetrate deeper into the skin, faster, promoting collagen creation, and aid in tissue repair, as well as help the deeper layers of the skin to retain moisture.. INGREDIENTS: Aqua, *Sodium Hyaluronate, *Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, *Xanthan Gum, *Cucumis sativus fruit extract, *Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol.. *Plant-derived. FREE OF... &bull. Animal-derived raw materials &bull. Organic solvent remnants &bull. Parabens &bull. Propylene glycol &bull. Phthalates &bull. Sulfates &bull. Fragrance &bull. Animal testing. HOW TO USE IT: Simply smooth 2 to 4 drops of Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum over cleansed toned face before applying other creams. Use AM and PM for a more youthful, radiant look.