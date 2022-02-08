NourishMax

Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Oily and Acne Prone Skin When you have oily or sensitive skin, it is difficult to know what products to use. You may think that oily skin does not need to be hydrated due to excessive fat production, but this is totally wrong. Some products may aggravate this problem (oily skin and then pimples), but you can prevent it by choosing a product suitable for your skin. Those with oily skin have always struggled with their condition. Using skin care products for oily skin may reduce the natural oiliness of your skin to the point that it causes dryness. Even the change of seasons and improper maintenance of your oily skin can destroy the radiance and freshness of your skin. The NourishMax Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum formulation is specially designed for oily, sensitive, and acne prone skin, so use this product safely because we have not been informed of any significant side effects about using this product. NourishMax 100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Hyaluronic Acid Serum Benefits ‣ Hydrates the skin instantly and throughout the day. ‣ Supports skin elasticity and plumpness. ‣ Helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. ‣ Delivers a featherweight hydrating base layer. How does Nourishmax's Hyaluronic Acid serum work? An exact replenishment is one of the most effective and natural ways to slow the deterioration process. NourishMax Hyaluronic Acid Serum provides the necessary compensation that your skin requires to make up for the loss of this highly beneficial substance. It taps into the power of pure, water-based hydration from hyaluronic acid. At the right molecular weight, this humectant ingredient helps attract water to the skin and then locks it in to provide long-lasting comfort and hydration. It sinks in quickly to quench dryness and soften the appearance of fine lines, helping to restore the visible plumpness of youthful skin. Perfect for ALL skin types to deliver a lightweight layer of moisture. What is special about Nourishmax's hyaluronic acid serum? Located in almost every part of the body, Hyaluronic Acid plays a pivotal role in the connective tissue of humans. Within the skin, it is a natural moisturizer, providing structural hydration that reinforces the skin's extracellular matrix and dermal collagen matrix. It possesses the remarkable ability to bind up to 1000 times its molecular weight in water, which contributes to excellent hydrodynamics and cell proliferation. Hyaluronic Acid captures moisture from the air and retains it in the skin. The increased hydration in the skin keeps collagen (connective tissue) moist and increases elasticity. By filling the space between the collagen and elastic fibers, it is largely responsible for the viscoelastic properties of tissue. This amplifies the cellular volume, resulting in a dramatic reduction of wrinkles and a smoother appearance. NourishMax Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum uses Hyaluronic Acid crafted from the biofermentation of organic plant matter. Bottled in a water base, with a natural preservative to ensure a lengthy shelf life, application is easy and goes a long way. Just a small amount can extend to form a long-lasting and widespread film on the skin. ‣ Hyaluronic Acid is a natural substance in the human body and plays an important role in connective tissue. ‣ Increases hydration, increases elasticity, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. What is Hyaluronic acid Serum? Hyaluronic Acid is nature's very own moisturizer. It naturally occurs in the body and in abundance when you're younger; however, the quantity of Hyaluronic Acid in our bodies decreases as we age. Young skin is smooth and extremely elastic because it contains high levels of Hyaluronic Acid . The subsequent loss of this vital compound and the hydration it provides decreases elasticity and smoothness with age. Nourishmax's Hyaluronic Acid Serum ingredients Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate): This readily absorbed hydrating ingredient delivers moisture through its ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water. Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin. How to apply hyaluronic acid serum? Apply the hyaluronic acid serum to skin in a thin layer and allow to dry. It will moisturize and protect skin. Apply morning and evening. Hyaluronic Acid Serum Before and After