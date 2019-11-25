Dyson

Pure Hot+cool Hp01 Purifying Fan Refurbished

$499.99 $229.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Removes 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Approx. 8.7” x 8.7” x 24.11”. Color: scandium/nickel. The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool purifying heater can be used for fast, long-range, even room heating and purification. Purifier, fan, and heater. In one. Sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. Air Multiplier technology amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth, yet powerful purified airflow. Oscillates to project and circulate purified air across the room. Purifies all year round. Heats you when cold, cools you when warm. Jet Focus Control: The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool purifying heater can be used for long-range personal heating in Jet Focus mode or fast, even room heating in diffused mode. Night-time Mode: Monitors and purifies using the quiet settings, and with a dimmed display. Certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved seal of approval. The seal of approval that families trust. Remote included. Imported