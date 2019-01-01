Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Philosophy
Pure Grace Nude Rose Eau De Toilette
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A grown-up version of your pre-teen favorite.
Need a few alternatives?
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
D.S. & Durga
Perfume In "silent Grove"
$98.00
from
D.S. & Durga
BUY
Cartier
Déclaration Gift Set
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Prada
Prada, Les Infusions De Prada Iris Cèdre, Eau De Parfum
£102.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
More from Philosophy
Philosophy
Anti-wrinkle Moisturizer Overnight Cream
$68.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Philosophy
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
£893.00
£447.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Philosophy
Purity Trio Set ($87 Value)
$55.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Philosophy
Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask
$35.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Fragrance
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted