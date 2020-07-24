Pure Enrichment

Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager

$89.95 $62.96

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

The Power Of A Wand In A Luxurious, Lightweight Package! Love the power of big wand massagers, but not how bulky they can be? The Pure Enrichment Wand Massager delivers intense vibes in a lightweight yet luxurious package. Made from smooth silicone, the 1.5” wide tip bends and flexes along with your body. Target any hot zone with your choice of 7 vibration functions for total bliss. Rechargeable for endless hours of fun. • Pure Enrichment Wand Massager • Made from smooth medical grade silicone • 7.5” total length x 1.5” wide tip • 7 powerful vibration functions • 1-2 hours of vibration per charge • LED light-up control panel • Lightweight for easy, comfortable use • Rechargeable via included USB cable • 100% waterproof • Includes velvet storage pouch free Get the power of a big wand in a sophisticated and lightweight package! The elegantly designed Pure Enrichment Wand Massager packs some serious vibration. Feel every bit of sensation concentrated in the massager’s flexible tip. It’s the perfect size to target any pleasure point. And with every glide, you’ll love how the massager’s silky silicone surface pampers your sensitive skin. Ready to let the real fun begin? Turn on the Pure Enrichment Wand Massager by pressing and holding the power button. You’ll see the LED light come on. Now press the function button above to cycle through all 7 vibration settings. Warm up with low vibration, then dial up to medium or high settings to push you over the edge. Or try out medium and high pulsation and pattern settings for startlingly good stimulation. This waterproof wand massager’s light weight makes it ideal for travel, long pleasure sessions, or adventures in the shower or spa. The charging cable plugs in to any handy USB outlet for easy recharge. After use, clean with mild soap and water – or try Adam & Eve Pure And Clean Toy Cleaner. Store in the included velvet storage pouch. Use water-based lubricants with this silicone sex toy. Not recommended for use with silicone lubricants. Store separately from other silicone s