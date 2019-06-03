Skin Inc

Pure Deepsea Hydrating Mask

£40.00

A unique sleep-in transparent gel mask that hydrates, clarifies, and brightens skin, all in a single step- for use every night as a luxurious daily treatment. This innovative sleep-in or rinse off transparent gel mask moisturises, clarifies, and brightens the complexion. This triple-treat mask contains nutrient-rich Okinawa deepsea water, soya bean extracts, and hyaluronic acid for an easy-to-use, luxurious daily treatment for your skin. Great for use while traveling or on the go, it seals in nutrients from other skin care products for maximum results. In an independent US study: After 1 day: - 100% said skin felt smoother and more supple. - 98% said skin felt and appeared deeply hydrated. - 96% said skin glowed with natural radiance. After 28 days: - 100% said their skin clarity was improved, skin felt nourished, and skin texture was more refined. The results revealed that there was a statistically and clinically significant improvement in the oily/shiny aspect of the skin, moisturised aspect of the skin, skin radiance and skin grain fineness. More specifically, here’s what consumers said about the product after the clinical study: 90% said it left their skin feeling and appearing hydrated. 90% said it left the skin feeling moist and soft. 90% said it left the skin smoother and more supple. 100% said the skin appeared dewy soft. 75% said the skin glowed with radiance. 85% said the skin texture is more refined. 95% said they would like to continue to use the product. 98% said skin was left looking visibly brighter in the morning and appearance of pores was minimised. This product contains no added fragrance and paraben.