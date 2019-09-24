Polatam

Pure Cream Mask Firming Radiance

A silky Cupro sheet mask drenched in a comforting milky-cream essence that instantly brightens and firms the skin. How it works: The Firming Radiance Pure Cream mask from Polatam’s collection is the ideal departure from watery sheet masks. The milky essence instantly imbues skin with the comforting hydration and moisture of a traditional cream. Made of soft Cupro fiber, these thin masks adhere closely to the skin and hold 10x the essence of a normal cotton sheet mask. Cupro fibers feel just like silk on the skin. Milky essences help to seal needed moisture and firm tired skin. Formulated with brightening Licorice, Dandelion and Milk Protein, the addition of Hydrolyzed Collagen and Tyrosine help to lift the skin for a firmed, radiant visage. Free of: Parabens, Synthetic Dyes, Mineral Oils.