Orosa

Pure Cover Nail Paint

$12.00

At Orosa

Twilight is a slate blue with hints of violet. Crafted to elevate your ideas and inspire you with a carefully curated range of unexpected, modern colors, Pure Cover Nail Paint is an innovative formula that brings you professional quality nail polish with the ease of an at-home mani. Create distinctive color combinations and design precise nail art details with our vegan collection of crème colors that dry in a flash and last weeklong. With a flat, wide brush that makes application a breeze, your friends will be asking, “OMG, who did your nails?” Luxury formula Precise application with flat, wide, and curved brush that hugs the natural shape of your nail Total control with a cropped wand Quick drying Cruelty-free Vegan Gluten-free 14-free (we call it The Nope List) 15 mL / 0.51 oz. Made in the USA.