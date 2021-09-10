Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Dyson
Pure Cool™ Tp01 Purifying Fan
$399.99
$299.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 purifying fan (Iron/Silver). Removes gases and 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.
Need a few alternatives?
FridaBaby
3-in-1 Air Purifier + Sound Machine + Nightlight
BUY
$75.00
$79.99
Amazon
Germ Guardian
Ac4100 Hepa Filter Small Air Purifier
BUY
$55.11
$69.99
Chewy
Coway
Ap-1512hh White Hepa Air Purifier
BUY
$184.63
$229.99
Amazon
Bissell
Air320 Smart Air Purifier With Hepa And Carbon Filters
BUY
$279.99
$329.99
Amazon
More from Dyson
Dyson
Pure Cool™ Tp01 Purifying Fan
BUY
$299.99
$399.99
Dyson
Dyson
Flyaway Attachment
BUY
£30.00
Dyson
Dyson
Flyaway Attachment (black)
BUY
C$49.99
Dyson
Dyson
Flyaway Attachment (black)
BUY
$39.99
Dyson
More from Tech & Gadgets
FridaBaby
3-in-1 Air Purifier + Sound Machine + Nightlight
BUY
$75.00
$79.99
Amazon
Germ Guardian
Ac4100 Hepa Filter Small Air Purifier
BUY
$55.11
$69.99
Chewy
Coway
Ap-1512hh White Hepa Air Purifier
BUY
$184.63
$229.99
Amazon
Bissell
Air320 Smart Air Purifier With Hepa And Carbon Filters
BUY
$279.99
$329.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted