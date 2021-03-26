Dyson

Pure Cool Purifier – Refurbished

$449.99 $286.97

About This Item Details "The Dyson Pure Cool™ purifying fan intelligently purifies and cools you. It automatically monitors and reacts to changes in air quality – then reports pollution in real time on the LCD screen and Dyson Link app1. A 360° sealed filtration system uses activated carbon to remove gases and odors and a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size such as pollen, bacteria and pet dander from your home. Air Multiplier™ technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow – circulating purified air throughout the whole room. ² - 360° sealed filtration system uses activated carbon to remove gases and odors and a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of pollutants 0.3 microns in size. - Air Multiplier™ technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room2. - Energy Star Certified - Choose between Fan mode for direct cooling with your choice of 0 to 350° oscillation and Backward airflow mode to purify without cooling. - In Night mode, the machine monitors and purifies using the quietest settings, with a dimmed display. - Program your machine to turn off after pre-set intervals between 1 hour and 8 hours. - Safe and easy to clean with low maintenance, easy-to-replace filters. With built-In notifications when they require replacing. - Curved and magnetized remote stores neatly on top of the machine. - All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. 1 Requires device to run app, Wi-Fi or mobile data, Bluetooth 4.0 support, and iOS version 10 or Android version 5 (or above). Standard data and messaging rates may apply 2 In maximum setting. Tested for air projection, purification coverage in a 2860ft3 room. - Approx. 13.8" x 4.1" x 27" - Imported Materials Plastic Care Wipe clean