Dyson

Pure Cool Link Tp02 Wi-fi Enabled Air Purifier, White/silver

Dual Functionality: Purifies all year, cools you as a fan in summer; HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home; Now works with Amazon Alexa Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home - Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria. Second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes, certified asthma and allergy friendly and awarded the quiet mark accreditation Automatically monitors and reacts; Dyson Link app provides real time air quality reports and allows you to remotely control your machine from your smartphone standard data and messaging rates may apply Features include night time mode, sleep timer, and an easy to clean aperture with no fast spinning blades so it’s safe for little fingers or paws Other features include oscillation, 10 airspeed settings and automatic shut off if machine is tipped over; and no fast spinning blades so it’s safe for little fingers or paws; Refer to the PDF attached below in technical specification for user manual The Dyson Pure Cool Link purifier fan automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns such as pollen, bacteria and pet dander from your home. The 360 degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter removes indoor air pollutants while a second layer of activated carbon captures household odors and potentially harmful toxins such as paint fumes. Purifies all year round cools you as a fan in summer. Intelligent purification automatically monitors, reacts and purifies - then reports the air quality data to your Dyson link app, so you can remotely control your environment– standard data and messaging rates may apply. The night-time mode monitors, reacts and purifies, but only using the quiet settings and the LED display dims – for no disturbance for light sleepers. Easy filter change - rather than washing a filter every month, just replace it after a year of using it for 12 hours every day with Dyson Pure Cool Link replacement filters. 2 year warranty on parts and labor (excludes filter).